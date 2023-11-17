F1 practice postpone in Las Vegas after car damaged by water valve cover Tensions rose at the Las Vegas Grand Prix following the abrupt halt of the first practice session of the $500 million race. The incident happened nine minutes in, triggered by Carlos Sainz Jr. running over a water valve cover, causing significant damage to his Ferrari. According to the FIA, Sainz struck the concrete frame around the the cover. It took an additional 11 minutes for the governing body to instruct all cars to leave the track for a comprehensive inspection of the entire circuit.