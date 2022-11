Experts warn against allowing bears and deer from eating your leftover pumpkins Halloween is coming to a close, and while young trick-or-treaters are home counting candy, parents are putting away decorations and trashing pumpkins. But there's something to keep in mind during your spooky season cleanup. After the candy is counted and decorations are all cleaned up, there's another fear factor facing neighbors: Bears and bucks are rummaging through backyards. But why?