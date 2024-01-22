EXCLUSIVE: CBS13 obtains never-before-seen footage from the Mahany Park Shootout in Roseville For nine months, the CHP claimed this video didn’t exist. CBS Sacramento has now exclusively obtained nearly seven hours of police video from the day suspect Eric Abril allegedly shot an officer and two hostages at a Roseville park with spring break day campers nearby. This is a short compilation of the never-before-seen video from last year's CHP-Mahaney Park shootout in Roseville. Abril later escaped from custody in a Roseville hospital, prompting a multi-day manhunt.