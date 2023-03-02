Watch CBS News

Decades-old rape kit leads to arrest in South Lake Tahoe cold-case murder

A 44-year-old cold case homicide has just been solved in El Dorado County. Authorities tested DNA from a rape kit in Washington state and connected it to the case of Patricia Carnahan, who was found strangled at a South Lake Tahoe campground in 1979, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says. They ran that finding through the FBI database, which led them to 63-year-old Harold Carpenter in Spokane. He's now awaiting extradition back to El Dorado County.
