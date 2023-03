Decades-old debate continues: is it "almond" or "amond (ah-mund)"? How do you pronounce Almond? Is it almond -- or amond (ah-mund)? Experts at the University of California say both pronunciations have been around for decades. Now, they've launched a survey online to study how the phenomenon emerged, and how the pronunciations vary around the valley. You can find the link to the survey on our website. It asks how you say the word and why.