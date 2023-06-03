Critics say Southside Park's pool closure points to larger issues Residents living near Southside Park are getting clarity on just how long it will take for the park's pool to be fixed. The only public pool in downtown Sacramento is closed due to concerns over fiberglass deterioration. The city has over $100 million in deferred maintenance for city parks. Thursday night, the city agreed to allocate $1 million towards the first phase of the resurfacing, but residents say this problem goes beyond one pool in one park.