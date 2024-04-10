Cops were called to California schools 10,000 times in a year. Could state law be to blame? A CBS News analysis found police were called to California schools more than 10,000 times in a year, but rarely for reasons that resulted in an arrest. Some believe that’s because, in addition to obvious crimes, California law requires school staff to call police for behavioral issues that could be better handled by trained school staff and counselors. A bill introduced in the wake of our Handcuffs in Hallways investigation aims to reduce unnecessary calls for police at schools, but one California lawmaker could kill it without a vote.