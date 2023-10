Convenience store clerk who sold $1.7 billion lottery store reacts to the attention The ticket, worth a whopping $1.765 billion, which had the winning numbers — 22, 24, 40, 52, and 64 and the Powerball is 10 — was sold at Midway Market & Liquor, located on 6032 Frazier Mountain Park Road in Frazier Park. The clerk at the store says he's gotten a lot of calls since the win was announced.