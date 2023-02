Community reacts to fire at Sam's Hof Brau Firefighters say that when they arrived, the fire was spreading quickly through the building which connected to a Goodwill thrift store. The worst of the smoke damage is inside the Goodwill donation area, firefighters say. Fortunately, crews were able to access the roof of the restaurant and stop the fire from spreading, but the popular eatery that opened in 1959 sustained significant damage.