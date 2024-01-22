CHP denied that this video of a deadly shooting existed. Turns out, it does For nine months, the CHP claimed this video didn’t exist. CBS Sacramento has now exclusively obtained nearly seven hours of police video from the day suspect Eric Abril allegedly shot an officer and two hostages at a Roseville park. The shootout began with a controversial decision by the California Highway Patrol to serve a planned, high-risk search warrant to an armed felon at a public park surrounded by spring break day camps without notifying local police. This video provides new context for the deadly shooting that traumatized a quiet community.