Catholic church in Colusa vandalized

A man is being charged with a hate crime after he allegedly vandalized a Catholic church in Colusa. James Stoltenberg, 67, is accused of causing $10,000 worth of damage to the inside of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church.
