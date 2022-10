Carmichael residents on-edge after deadly attack on longtime resident The family of the man killed outside of his home in Carmichael is speaking out. 74-year-old James Raleigh was attacked by a homeless man throwing rocks at his home Wednesday evening. When Raleigh went to investigate the noise, 54-year-old Darin Chastain attacked him. Neighbors called the police, and Chastain was arrested soon after. Raleigh was transported to the hospital, where he later died.