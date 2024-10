Can air pollution slow our brains? | The Answer A new report shows California ranks as the most polluted state once again. Air pollution hotspots in the U.S. can change year to year, but some areas consistently face higher levels of harmful pollutants. According to data from the EPA, California is one of them. When comparing the top 30 most polluted cities, Sacramento made the list at number 13. While we know air pollution is a well-known threat to our health, did you know it can actually slow down our brains? We find out how in The Answer.