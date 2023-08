Camp Fire survivor and former Maui resident raising funds for rebuilding Maui A former Maui resident and Paradise local who survived the Camp Fire is raising money to help Maui residents rebuild. April Kelly, who owns Nic's Wine Bar, opened her business 10 months after the fire. Five years later, the fires on Maui have now surpassed the Camp Fire. Kelly says when she saw the haunting images in Lahaina, she knew she had to help.