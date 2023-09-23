California Teachers' Association weighing in on Rocklin school district's controversial pronoun poli The legal battle continues over Rocklin​ Unified School District's new controversial pronoun policy, as the California Teachers' Association is now weighing in. CBS13 is getting answers on their concerns and why the school board is standing by its decision. The union says that a policy like this needed to be bargained with the district before a vote could be implemented. But the board says their legal counsel assured them no laws were being broken with this new policy.