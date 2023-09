California law banning gun magazines of more than 10 rounds struck down by federal judge California cannot ban gun owners from having detachable magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, a federal judge ruled Friday. The decision from U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez won't take effect immediately. California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a Democrat, has already filed a notice to appeal the ruling. The ban is likely to remain in effect while the case is still pending.