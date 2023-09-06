California assemblymembers announcing resolution to adopt a transgender history month. A declaration will be made for the LGBTY+ community as a group of California assemblymembers are announcing a resolution to adopt a transgender history month. California would be the first state in the nation to do so if the resolution passes. Supporters say it's about education and visibility. Transgender History Month has been previously adopted in some California cities like San Francisco, but this push for this voted resolution will make it statewide.