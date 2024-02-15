Watch CBS News

California 2030: Make-A-Wish Sacramento

In this segment of California 2030, we hear from Jana Pruski-Clark, the chief operating officer of Make-A-Wish Sacramento. We sat down with her and talked about the work the organization is doing right now and how they hope to succeed in the future.
