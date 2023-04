Both drivers in fatal San Joaquin County head-on crash suspected of DUI Two people were killed in a car crash in San Joaquin County on Sunday. It is believed that alcohol was involved in the accident, which happened when the two drivers crashed into each other on Highway 132 near Koster Road. The two people who died were passengers in one of the cars and were from Modesto. Both drivers were seriously injured and are facing charges for driving under the influence.