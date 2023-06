Big rig crash after being shot at on I-5 in Lathrop A 32-year-old Amazon big rig driver is being treated at the hospital after their vehicle was shot at in Lathrop, the CHP says. The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on a northbound stretch of the freeway. Witnesses say that after the shots were fired, the vehicle left the roadway and hit two vehicles and a building. No word yet on a suspect description.