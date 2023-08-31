Biden Administration moving forward with more targeted student debt cancellations allowed under exis The Biden administration has launched a new program to help people who are set to restart making student loan payments in October. The new program called 'SAVE' is an income-driven repayment program and the new plan will be available to many borrowers with loans held by the Department of Education. This comes following the Supreme Court's striking down of President Biden's previous student loan forgiveness program in late June.