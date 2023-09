Authorities identify 2 California pilots who died in Reno air racing event Authorities have released the names of two California pilots who died over the weekend in a collision during an air racing event in Reno. Officials identified the victims as Chris Rushing of Thousand Oaks and Nick Macy of Tulelake. The two planes collided at the end of the T-6 Gold race Sunday afternoon on the final day of the National Championship Air Races at Reno-Stead Airport, authorities said.