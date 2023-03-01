Tori Apodaca joined the CBS 13 news team as a reporter in February 2023. The Southern California native is thrilled to continue telling stories in her home state.

She previously worked at KHSL Action News Now in Chico, CA. She worked as a reporter and a weekend anchor, producing five different newscasts each weekend. One of her favorite things about this career is being able to give a voice to people. Her favorite types of stories are the ones that create change, even on a small scale.

Tori reported on the Dixie Fire in 2021, the largest non-complex wildfire in California's history, followed the lengthy lawsuit surrounding the homeless crisis in Chico and shared dozens of stories of people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. She also held officials accountable in the rebuilding efforts post-2018 Camp Fire in Paradise.

She is a proud graduate of Biola University. During her time there she was also a student-athlete, competing on the DII softball team.

When she's not digging for impactful stories, Tori is usually on a run or at the gym. She has a passion for health and fitness and is an avid foodie. She is excited to explore new food and coffee spots around the market!

Tori is humbled to join such a talented news team and to start telling your stories! She would love to hear from you. If you have a story idea, email her: tori.apodaca@paramount.com.

