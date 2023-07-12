Sade Browne

Sade Browne joins the CBS13 news team as a reporter after spending several years as an anchor and reporter further up north in California.

Born and raised in the Bay Area, the California native found her love for journalism after finding joy in conversations with individuals and listening to their life stories.

Prior to joining CBS13, Sade was an anchor and reporter at KRCR/KCVU in Redding, California. Before KRCR, Sade began her career at KGO-TV ABC7 in San Francisco in 2015.

Over the years, she has covered various significant events in California, including the devastating and deadly California wildfires in 2018, the Camp Fire that destroyed more than 18,000 structures, and the Carr Fire, one of the most destructive fires in the National Park System. Sade is also a huge advocate for giving a voice to the voiceless, telling the stories of everyday people in the community.

Sade graduated from San Francisco State University with a B.A. in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts, with an emphasis in Broadcast Journalism.

In her spare time, Sade enjoys singing, reading, and going to the gym, and she is an absolute foodie who loves exploring new restaurants and cities and spending time with family and friends.

Sade is thrilled to be part of Sacramento and is excited to learn all about the valley and surrounding communities.

Follow Sade on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Email Sade

Request to have Sade speak at an event.