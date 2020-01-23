Marlee Ginter

Marlee Ginter is an Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist. She joined CBS13 in January 2020 from WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids. Prior to that, she worked at KOMO TV in Seattle, WA, WISH TV in Indianapolis, IN, WSPA TV in Spartanburg, SC and WTOC TV in Savannah, GA.

Her dedication to journalism has won her numerous awards in television markets across the country, including a Society of Professional Journalists Award for her spot news coverage of the 2007 Seattle floods, an Emmy for Investigative Reporter for her work in Michigan and back-to-back Michigan Associated Press Awards for Best Individual Reporting.

Born in the Philippines, Marlee was adopted as a baby and moved to the United States where she grew up on Long Island in New York. She later moved to Florida where she attended the University of Florida for its renowned journalism programs and announced classical music on Classic 89 WUFT-FM.

She began her career as an Anchor/Reporter/Producer at WTOC in Savannah and worked her way to WSPA in Spartanburg where she became known as the reporter holding authorities accountable. The South Carolina Broadcasters Association recognized her as Reporter of the Year for her daily reports.

During her time at WISH TV, she was the first reporter in Indianapolis sent to the Gulf Coast to cover the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina. She traveled through Mississippi and New Orleans reporting firsthand on the historic damage and cleanup efforts.

When she's not storytelling, Marlee enjoys exploring new places with her children, taking their dogs to the dog park, or giving back to her communities through volunteerism and foster care. Marlee likes to play the guitar and enjoys a lazy walk through a local farmer's market. She made the move to Northern California to enjoy some time in the sunshine and says she's "honored to join such a great news team and excited to explore her new home in a beautiful part of the country."

