Madisen reports weekdays on CBS13.

13 Questions with Madisen Keavy

1. Where did you grow up?

I was born and raised in California's Central Valley – Visalia!

2. What is your ideal scenario for a day off?

Somewhere with great food, a comfortable sweatsuit, and friends who laugh at my jokes. I love cooking, so a multi-course dinner I made for people I love has to be on the list!

3. How did you decide to be a reporter/anchor?

I was the kid in school who, 'asked too many questions', and when I got older I realized this could be a career. I loved writing, I loved storytelling, and with broadcast journalism all my boxes were checked.

4. What was your favorite toy growing up?

My camcorder. I made movies with anyone who would give me the time of day! My dogs? Stars. My parents? Lead actors. My friends? We invented reality TV.

5. Where is your favorite local place to eat?

Check back for an update in 3 months. In the meantime, I'm open to any and all suggestions. Bring 'em on!

6. Do you have any pets?

Only family pets – we love dachshunds! Dudley and Charlie are members of the family and yes, every year they are dressed as 'hot dogs' for Halloween.

7. What is your favorite social media platform?

Instagram. I'd say TikTok, but I have not (and likely, will not) master the trends that come and go. I will stay in my lane and stick to pictures – not dance videos.

8. If you didn't work in TV news what would you be doing?

I would've tried my luck at stand-up or improv comedy and tried to make it on Saturday Night Live. Hey, hosting could someday be in my future. I'll never stop dreaming!

9. What is your favorite season?

In order: Winter, Fall, Spring, Summer. Note: I drink iced coffee year-round.

10. Favorite TV show and movie?

Parks and Recreation – but Ted Lasso has made strides in my heart as a favorite TV show. Movie, there is only one… Shrek.

11. When do you wake up on a workday? Weekend?

Workday at 6:30 a.m. Weekend? Don't call me before 11 a.m. (Unless it's for brunch!)

12. Why do you love Northern California?

It's where I've had of my happiest memories. My grandparents lived in the mountains here and we would visit in the winter when there was snow. I'd get to feed deer or walk to the water, and it felt so far away from the city. It's magic – and when I got older, Tahoe would bring my family and extended family together for days at a time. We would be in close quarters, up early to ski, and constantly be on each other's toes, but I'd leave wishing we could stay longer. To call this place home, now, (here comes the cheesy!) is really, a long time coming.

13. Where was your best vacation ever?

Ireland – I never went hungry!

