Kayla Moeller

A California native, Kayla was born in the coastal town of Monterey, and spent her formative years in the Bay Area. She is thrilled to be back in NorCal reporting only an hour and a half from home.

While attending the University of Kentucky, she not only delved into the realms of journalism but also explored political science and theatre. As an Air Force cadet, she honed her discipline and commitment, traits that continue to resonate throughout her career.

Kayla kickstarted her professional journey amidst the challenges of the pandemic in 2020, immersing herself in the heart of South Los Angeles. There, she dove into local politics and community storytelling and covered city council proceedings in the City of Hawthorne. Her career took her to Seattle in 2022 where she tackled issues surrounding homelessness and climate change.

Beyond the newsroom, Kayla is an avid explorer and nature enthusiast. Her adventures have taken her backpacking through nearly 20 countries, fostering a profound appreciation for diverse cultures and landscapes. An ardent lover of the outdoors, you can find her taking a trip to Lake Tahoe on her days off.

With an insatiable curiosity and an unwavering commitment to compelling storytelling, Kayla embodies the essence of a journalist dedicated to highlighting the narratives that shape our world. Whether on the beat or amidst adventures, her vibrant spirit and empathetic approach resonate in her pursuit of truth and connection.

