Jake Gadon

Jake Gadon reports for CBS13 Sports

Jake Gadon is the newest Sports Anchor on the CBS Sacramento news team! He joined CBS13 in November 2022 from KOAA-TV in Colorado Springs, CO. Jake begin his career in Midland-Odessa, TX at KOSA-TV.

On the field, in the press box, or from the studio, Jake always brings the same energy and dedication to every sporting event he covers! He most recently followed the Colorado Avalanche and their run to Stanley Cup as well as covering the back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic with the Denver Nuggets. In Texas, Jake saw firsthand the magic of Friday Night Lights covering the historic Permian Panthers & Midland Lee Rebels.

A graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism & Mass Communication at Arizona State University, the Connecticut native has been honored for his work that includes being named the Colorado Broadcasters Association Sportscaster of the Year, as well as several Texas Associated Press awards for Best Sports Anchor & Sportscast.

As an avid skier, Jake is excited to explore Lake Tahoe after multiple years in the Rocky Mountains. He is also always on the hunt for new local restaurants and bakeries as he considers himself a pizza and chocolate chip cookie connoisseur.

If you ever see Jake out covering a game, in town, or at Golden 1 Arena, do not be afraid to say a friendly hello. He's always excited to meet the new people SAC town has to offer #BeamTeam

