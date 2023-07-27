Hunter Sowards is an award-winning journalist who joined the CBS13 team in 2023 from KUSI-News in San Diego where she anchored and reported. Prior to that, she was the primary anchor for KTRE-TV, the station she grew up watching in her hometown of Nacogdoches, Texas. She was born, raised, and even attended college there.

Hunter's passion for community-driven journalism has earned her numerous awards, including multiple first-place honors from the San Diego Press Club, four Emmy nominations, and being named a finalist for the 2023 San Diego Union-Tribune Readers Poll for "Best Local News Anchor" and "Best Television Personality." Her groundbreaking coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 George Floyd riots, and extensive political reports in which she demanded accountability from elected leaders, not only earned her award-winning recognition but also built a deep trust and connection with the communities she served.

She is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness and serves with organizations such as Community Alliance for Youth Success and the Autism Society.

Hunter is a 2016 graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University where she majored in radio and television broadcasting. She earned recognition on the Dean's and President's lists. As part of her studies at SFA, Hunter interned at KTRE-TV, where, shortly after graduation, she was hired as a multi-skilled journalist. She considered it an honor to anchor in her hometown before being embraced as a Californian in 2019. She is excited to continue exploring the beauty of the Golden State and to connect with the community.

In her free time, Hunter enjoys spending as much time with her family as possible. Despite being 1,700 miles away from home, she never misses a chance to FaceTime or take a quick trip to the Pineywoods of East Texas. She's also an avid reader and eater -- ALWAYS looking for a good book or food recommendation.

Follow Huner on Facebook | Instagram | X

Email Hunter

Request to have Hunter speak at an event.