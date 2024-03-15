Esteban Reynoso

Esteban Reynoso joined the CBS13 news team as a reporter in March 2024. He is thrilled to continue serving the communities of California.

Born and raised in San Fernando, Esteban graduated from Cal State Northridge in 2020. He first lived in Northern California, working as a weekend anchor and reporter for Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in 2020. Covering the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, destructive fires, and the homelessness crisis.

In 2022, Esteban moved to Fresno, becoming the weekend anchor and top reporter at KGPE/KSEE. He covered tragic stories like the Goshen massacre, and the Merced family of four who were kidnapped and killed, going live for KTLA, KRON, and NewsNation.

Now, making the move to Sacramento, Esteban aims to blanket the Stockton-Modesto area and San Joaquin County, and the issues that matter to the community. He is excited to use his voice to cover the stories that mean the most to people who live in the 209.