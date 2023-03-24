Dominic Garcia co-anchors CBS13's morning news from 4:30-7 with Dina Kupher as well as the station's noon newscast. Dominic comes to Sacramento from CBS13's sister station in Denver, Colorado where he also anchored the stations morning newscasts.

Dominic Garcia

Dominic's broadcasting career started at KOAT, the ABC affiliate in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He spent three years in the Land of Enchantment covering the entire state. Crime, courts, snow storms … he covered it all. But his favorite stories were always about the people that make New Mexico so interesting. Dominic profiled Brett Weitzel, a cancer survivor who had his leg amputated but still managed to compete in mountain bike events.

After his time in New Mexico, Dominic started his first stint at CBS Colorado where he covered some of the biggest stories to hit the state. The day of the Aurora theater shooting Dominic reported live from the suspect's booby-trapped house as police made their way in. He also covered the Waldo Canyon Fire that scorched more than 18,000 acres, destroyed hundreds of homes, and took the lives of two people. On a lighter note, Dominic was also thrust into the Tim Tebow mania in 2011 and flew out to Boston to cover the Broncos in their playoff game against the Patriots.

In 2013 his wife's job took them to San Diego, where Dominic worked for the local CBS affiliate, the number 1 station in the market. There, he reported from the front lines of the Cocos Fire that destroyed 36 homes. He also flew to Idaho to cover the abduction of teenager Hannah Anderson, a story that caught national attention. In addition to reporting, he also anchored sports, traveled with the Chargers during the playoffs, and covered the team's move Los Angeles. During that time he worked on a documentary about the 75th anniversary or Pearl Harbor and won an Emmy for it.

In 2017 Dominic returned to CBS Colorado where in addition to anchoring several shows, he reported and produced special projects. In 2018 he traveled to report on the commissioning of the USS Colorado submarine. His coverage, which highlighted local Colorado sailors serving onboard and the history of previous USS Colorado vessels, also won an Emmy.

Dominic is married to his college sweetheart, Meghan, who is a physician at Capitol Allergy in Sacramento. They live in Folsom with their 4-year-old son Elliot. They also have a mini Goldendoodle, Vail ... named after the mountain town where they were married. Dominic loves golf, cycling, and history.

