Ashley Sharp

Ashley Sharp is a reporter at CBS13 who moved all the way from her home state of Tennessee to California.

"Don't most people move from California to Tennessee?" people continue to ask.

Now, while they may have a point, Ashley says she is thrilled to continue her television career in California's beautiful state capitol of Sacramento.

Previously, she worked as an anchor and reporter in the Tri-Cities market, covering Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia for more than four years. She covered major events like the plane crash of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., Donald Trump rallies, deadly Middle Tennessee tornadoes, record flooding events, police corruption, consumer investigations and daily stories that impact communities.

Prior to that, she worked for two years at WBIR in Knoxville, Tennessee as a visual storyteller before graduating from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 2018.

A Tennessee girl through and through, the chance to pack up and move to California to explore a brand new part of the country was exciting.

Outside of work, she's passionate about helping homeless animals. She's fostered more than 30 cats before finding their "forever" homes. She also cares deeply about children in underserved communities, volunteering for Big Brothers Big Sisters as a "big" for the past three years. In her free time, she also loves exploring new cities, getting outdoors, fitness and finding the best local craft brewery.

For recommendations in the region or news tips, email her at ashley.sharp@paramount.com.

