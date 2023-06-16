Ashley Nanfria

Ashley Nanfria joins the CBS13 team from Colorado Springs, Colorado, but she is no stranger to northern California.

Born and raised in Central Valley, Ashley went on to pursue her education at Sacramento State University where she graduated with a degree in Journalism. Stingers up!

After graduating, she began her career in eastern Washington and became a multi-media journalist, shooting video, writing, and editing stories, and found her passion for weather along the way. She's covered breaking news and weather stories -- at the scene and in the studio -- including the worst winter storm to hit eastern Washington in over 20 years.

Her next jump brought her to Colorado Springs, Colorado where she tracked the state's constantly changing weather. Everything from severe storms, snow, and record heat (sometimes all in one day!) Ashley's reporting on the 10th anniversary of the Waldo Canyon Fire earned her an award of excellence from the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

Ashley is currently on her way to becoming a meteorologist as she finishes up her last year online at Mississippi State University.

When she's not tracking the forecast, writing stories, or busy with school work, you can find Ashley exploring everything her home state has to offer!

Ashley enjoys hiking, traveling, trying new restaurants, and being outdoors with her pup, Ember.

You can catch her First Alert forecasts on CBS Sacramento and on the CW weekend nights during our 5 pm, 10 pm, and 11 pm newscasts. You'll also see her reporting on weather and climate stories in the community during the weekdays.