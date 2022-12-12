ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd set August 2023 date in Wheatland for new co-headlining tour
WHEATLAND – A pair of rock legends are set to make an appearance in the Sacramento region for their co-headlining tour.
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd announced the dates for the "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour" on Monday.
The 22-stop tour kicks off in summer 2023. The Sacramento area has an Aug. 11 date scheduled at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland.
Tickets are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
