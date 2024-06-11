ZZ Top announces October 2024 date at Bob Hope Theatre in Stockton

STOCKTON – Legendary rock band ZZ Top has announced an upcoming tour stop in Stockton.

Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard's venerable band has dozens of dates all around the world scheduled in 2024 for their "The Elevation" tour.

On Tuesday, ZZ Top revealed that they will be coming to the Bob Hope Theatre in Stockton on Oct. 27.

The Stockton stop is one of several on tap for ZZ Top in California. Along with a Sept. 19 date in Concord, ZZ Top will be swinging by Rancho Mirage, Thousand Oaks, Anaheim, and San Diego along with Stockton in October.

Stockton's Bob Hope Theatre is a venue listed on the National Register of Historic Places. A mix of concerts, comedy shows and other events are on the theatre's schedule in 2024.

Gibbons and Beard have continued to tour as ZZ Top after the death of founding member Dusty Hill in 2021. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.