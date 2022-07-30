Yuba-Sutter SPCA temporarily closes after veterinarian suddenly resigns

YUBA CITY — The Yuba-Sutter SPCA was forced to close its clinic after its veterinarian suddenly resigned.

Since word got out, they've had a line through the parking lot of pets in need of vaccinations. This clinic of more than 30 years is now suddenly set to close Saturday.

Everett Pinkney waited more than a month to get his 10-month-old puppy to a vet — it's something that has become common during the pandemic with a shortage of veterinarians. The Yuba-Sutter SPCA, not immune to the shortage, was suddenly without a veterinarian and scrambled to find a replacement.

They had to temporarily shut down their clinic.

"I feel your pain. It sucks because once you find a pet, it's part of your family," Pinkney said. "And to know that you have an appointment and you can't do anything about it, it really breaks my heart."

"There was absolutely no communication. Everything seemed to be OK and then last Friday, I just got an email from her just announcing her resignation. There was no communication. I'm at a loss," said SPCA Executive Director Norma Rubio.

Rubio said they'll still offer some services like microchipping and adoptions, but their veterinarian resigned with only a week's notice, leaving pet owners in a lurch with limited low-cost spay and neuter options in the area.

But is this the end of the SPCA?

"Absolutely not," Rubio said. "We have been there for years to serve our community and we will continue to do so."

Rubio calls it a bump in the road as the community has stepped up to help, even calling on other vets to help out.

"When you're needed, you're needed, and right now, we're in dire need of a veterinarian," Pinkney said.

The SPCA said they already have a good lead on a veterinarian and hope to be back open within the next few weeks.