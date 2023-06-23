The Yuba-Sutter fair is back! Here's how to catch all the action

The Yuba-Sutter fair is back! Here's what you need to know about it

YUBA CITY - Fair season is officially here and what better way to kick off summer than to check out the Yuba-Sutter fair in Yuba City.

Featuring family-friendly fun all weekend long with different events happening each day.

Attractions include carnival-style rides, themed exhibits, a hypnotist, pony rides, tractor pulls and live music. Exclusive events are happening Friday through Sunday with something for any age!

Here are some of the exclusive events:

Friday

Mini Miss Yuba-Sutter Competition

All Alaskan Racing Pigs

Extreme Tuff Truck & Mud Bogs Arena Event

Live music by 60s Summer of Love, CC Serger, Tribute to Bob Seger, Ariel Jean Band

Saturday

Jr. Livestock Auction

Destruction Car Derby

Live music by Township, Nathan Owens Band, Johnny D's Steel Horse Stampede, American Mile

Sunday

El Dia' Hispano - Hispanic Rodeo & Music Arena Event

Live music by Hill Street Band, The Outlaw Mariachi, Gotcha Covered

The fair is located at 442 Franklin Avenue in Yuba City. It runs from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday. The fair continues from noon to midnight on Saturday and noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

General admission is $10 with ticket specials through the weekend.

On Friday, kids ages 11 and younger get in for free. Seniors and military ID holders get free admission on Saturday, while first responders gain free entry on Sunday.

Parking is $5 and you can find the parking lot at the corner of Franklin and Wilbur Avenue in the south parking lot.

For more information and to get tickets visit their website.