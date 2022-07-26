Watch CBS News
Police: 2 people shot while sitting in parked car in Yuba City

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

YUBA CITY — An investigation is underway after two people were shot while sitting in a parked car overnight in Yuba City, police said Tuesday.

The Yuba City Police Department said the shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. along Clark Avenue. Officers found both victims — a man and a woman — with what they said appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital.

Witnesses told police that a blue sedan pulled up next to the parked car and someone inside fired around 8-10 shots at the victims. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Clark Avenue.

No further details on the suspect were available. The motive for the shooting is unclear at this point.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 3:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

