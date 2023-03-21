Yuba County pursuit suspect caught in Lincoln after chase lasting over an hour

LINCOLN -- Authorities were in pursuit of a man who was spotted sleeping in a stolen vehicle on Sunday, according to Lincoln Police officers.

Identified as Anthony Squitieri, Yuba County Sheriff's deputies say they attempted to contact the suspect while he was sleeping, but he fled in the vehicle when he woke up. Officers initiated a chase but were unable to capture him.

It wasn't until the early morning of the next day, March 20, that Lincoln Police officers found the vehicle in a parking lot near Lincoln Boulevard and Sterling Parkway. Squitieri and a woman were found sleeping in the backseat.

Officers deployed spike strips under the tires while they were sleeping and began making announcements for Squitieri to exit the vehicle.

Squitieri woke up and tried to drive out of the parking lot but two of his tires were punctured by the spike strips. Despite being slowed down, he led officers on a pursuit that lasted an hour and a half, police say. During the chase, Lincoln Police officers were assisted by the Placer County Sheriff's Office and Roseville Police Department.

The vehicle finally became came to a stop just inside Roseville city limits after the tires were punctured by an additional spike strip.

Squitieri allegedly continued his attempt to evade officers but was eventually taken into custody.