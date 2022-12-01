Yuba County Jail inmate dies from fentanyl poisoning

MARYSVILLE — An inmate at the Yuba County Jail died earlier this month from fentanyl poisoning, authorities said Wednesday.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office identified the inmate as Matthew D. Perez.

On Nov. 2, correctional officers at the jail responded to reports of an inmate in distress. Medics arrived and performed life-saving measures, including administering Narcan, a treatment for suspected opioid overdoses.

Perez was transported to Adventist Health and Rideout hospital in Marysville for further treatment, but he was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said the toxicology report indicates Perez suffered a fentanyl-related overdose. They said it is unclear at this time how the synthetic opioid made its way into the jail.

"The existence of drugs in our jail — and our community — is something that we have taken steps to curtail and is a never-ending problem," said Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson. "Correctional facilities across the nation are having ongoing problems with contraband, including fentanyl, which is inexpensive, widely available and easy to conceal. Those found to be in possession of narcotics will be held accountable, and we will work with our District Attorney to ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent."

According to the sheriff's office, a new body scanner will be installed at the jail to be used on every person entering the facility.