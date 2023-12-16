Yuba City native with rare genetic disorder walks across UC Davis stage

DAVIS - A UC Davis graduate who walked the stage Saturday questioned if he would ever make it this far. That's because the Yuba City native is battling a rare genetic disorder.

Instead of letting it steal his hope and his life, it's fueling his passion to help others, saying support can make all the difference for those with chronic illness.

"Frankly, it was euphoric," said Jeevan Mann. "I've been looking forward to this day since I was in high school."

Mann accepted his bachelor's degree in psychology with an emphasis in biology. A feat he accomplished in just two years.

"There were points where I didn't know if I'd be able to continue with my career," Mann said.

It was the battle outside of his book studies that posed an even greater challenge. In 2016, Mann was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

"Because the care that I was afforded during that time was something that I believe that all patients should have," Mann said. "I had some of the most supportive doctors, and they're extremely caring."

A terrifying time became the inspiration for his future career.

The tumor was benign but his health problems were far from over.

"So the classic connective tissue disease that I have is called Ellers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS)," Mann said.

In 2020, he learned he had EDS, a connective tissue disease affecting every joint in his body causing issues like severe degenerative arthritis

"It turned out they found an extremely rare mutation that at the time there were only there were less than 10 people in the literature who had that mutation," Mann said.

Bedridden and isolated during the pandemic, it's those dark days that fuel his fight for a better future.

"One of the biggest things, that has helped me is the support system I had," Mann said.

He credits his friends and family for helping him get here.

"I do believe that my journey as a patient will become a better provider in the future," he said.

With a vow to use his struggle to help others soar.

In addition to taking half the time it usually takes to get his bachelor's degree, Mann has created a nonprofit called Medical Inspiration, advocating for other EDS patients them get specialized care and financial support.

He hopes to one day fund research for the disease.