Yuba City mother and 6-year-old daughter reported missing found safe

UPDATE: Yuba City police announced on Friday afternoon that the mother and daughter have been found safe.

Previous story below:

YUBA CITY – Authorities are asking for help in finding a Northern California mother and her six-year-old daughter who both have been missing since early December.

The Yuba City Police Department said they only just learned about 26-year-old Tessa Schamanski and 6-year-old Ellie Brown's disappearance on Thursday when the child's father reported them missing.

Investigators have determined that the mother and daughter have actually not been seen or heard from since Dec. 6.

Further, police said Ellie had not been in school for an unspecified amount of time before that date.

Schamanski's vehicle was found burned in Yuba County on Dec. 7, police said.

Police said Schamanski is known to stay at hotels in the Yuba and Sutter areas, but no one so far has reported seeing her.

Anyone who sees Tessa Schamanski and/or Ellie Brown is urged to call Yuba City police immediately at (530) 822-4661.