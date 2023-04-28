Yuba City man sentenced to 24 years in prison for sexually abusing girls

YUBA CITY - A 29-year-old Yuba City man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after pleading no contest to two separate counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

Marco Antonio Sandoval-Diaz was charged on September 27, 2022, with two counts of sexual acts with a child under the age of 10, each carrying a potential life sentence.

Sandoval-Diaz was the stepfather to both of his victims and supervised them while their mother went to work for the day. Between March 2016 and November 2019, Sandoval-Diaz sexually abused the two girls in their Yuba City residence, according to court documents. One of the victims reported the conduct to her school counselor, who then contacted Child Protective Services and the Police Department.

Melissa Akers

Deputy District Attorney Tamara Squires negotiated a resolution that protected the victims and the community from Sandoval-Dias, the DA's office says. The resolution was reached after meeting with the victims' parents and learning that the two young victims were hoping the case would resolve without a trial.

"Those who perpetrate these crimes against the children are the worst type of criminals. These cases tend to be very difficult, as they require balancing the desire for ultimate justice with the need to protect these most vulnerable victims," said District Attorney Jennifer R. Dupré. "Deputy District Attorney Squires did an admirable job working with the family and striking that necessary balance for these courageous victims."

Sandoval-Diaz was sentenced in Sutter County District Court to 24 years in prison after pleading no contest to two separate counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.