Yuba City driver accused of DUI in crash that left 3 pedestrians with major injuries

YUBA CITY — Three pedestrians in Yuba City suffered major injuries after they were struck by a driver suspected of a DUI, authorities said Monday.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said the collision happened shortly after 2:15 p.m. at South Walton Avenue and Camino De Flores.

Among the three pedestrians, there were two adults and one minor. No further information on the victims was released.

In the vehicle was 49-year-old Yuba City resident Chera Center, who was driving, and a minor in the passenger seat. Investigators said Center was arrested at the scene and faces multiple charges including DUI.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.