Yuba City chase ends in fiery crash; suspect was driving under the influence after sideshow, police say

YUBA CITY – An alleged Yuba City sideshow participant led officers on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash over the weekend – with the driver also suspected of DUI.

Yuba City police say officers initially started chasing the suspect around 11 p.m. along Franklin Road.

Somehow, the suspect managed to lose police. However, deputies with the Sutter County Sheriff's Office soon saw a car matching the suspect's description blowing through a stop sign at Railroad Avenue and Stewart Road.

Deputies clocked the suspect at around 100 mph. Another chase began, with officers being led to the Bogue Road and Garden Highway area.

This time the chase ended quickly when the suspect hit a curb and crashed into both a power pole and a bus stop on Garden Highway. Deputies say the suspect's engine compartment then caught fire.

First responders were able to pull both the driver and passenger out to safety.

The driver was identified by Yuba City police as 24-year-old Yuba City resident Jonathan Rangel Ramirez. Authorities say both Ramirez and his passenger appeared "highly intoxicated," and alcohol was also found inside the car.

Ramirez was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center for treatment. He'll be booked into jail once medically cleared.