Youth 4 Palestine rallies, demands for cease-fire in Midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - "Free Free Palestine" chants were heard in the streets of Midtown Sacramento on Sunday.

Youth 4 Palestine and allies held a protest and march throughout Midtown to demand a cease-fire in the Middle East.

The Sacramento-based civil rights group rallied throughout the streets Sunday morning.

Youth 4 Palestine says as a group, it stands united in the belief that every voice matters and the protest aims to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis, specifically in Palestine.

"As Jews, as Americans, as people with a basic moral conscience, we are outraged that our government continues to support Israel's ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinians," said Michael Blenner, member of Sacramento Jewish Voice for Peace, in a statement. "Israel has killed more than 12,000 people in Gaza - mostly women and children - because it claims their deaths make Jews safer. We reject that false narrative, and stand in solidarity with Palestinians to demand a ceasefire now and an end to Israel's apartheid policies."

To date, 11,000 Palestinians have been killed, with more than 4,500 of those killed being children, according to the civil rights group.

The Sacramento Police Department said road closures were in effect from 16th and K Streets and 15th and J Streets from about 12:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. due to the rally.