"Your Way Registry": Stockton PD's new way to respond to people with special needs

“Your Way Registry” gives Stockton police officers new methods to respond to certain calls

“Your Way Registry” gives Stockton police officers new methods to respond to certain calls

“Your Way Registry” gives Stockton police officers new methods to respond to certain calls

STOCKTON -- Stockton Police are using new methods to respond to certain calls. It's called Your Way Registry.

The idea is to give officers more information about the people at the address they are responding to.

This program is a registry system for people who struggle with mental or neurological disorders and may require unique assistance in an emergency situation involving officers.

Some of those disorders include, but are not limited to: autism spectrum disorder, Alzheimer's disease, dementia, bipolar disorder, and Down syndrome.

Community members are now being encouraged to provide that information to the police so officers know how to respond as safely as possible.

Stockton PD says they are also teaming up with other local agencies and social services who can effectively de-escalate a situation that would have otherwise been frightening for those individuals.

Law enforcement says this will help officers know their community and even help save lives.

"More tools our officers have, the more likely we'll have a greater outcome," Chief Stanely McFadden said.

To learn more about how you can register a loved one, head to this link.