Watch CBS News
California

Yosemite Valley to reopen after fears of flooding recede

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Temporarily shuttered parts of Yosemite Valley will reopen earlier than expected after fears of flooding receded Saturday, park officials announced.

Eastern Yosemite Valley, which is home to Yosemite Falls and Half Dome, closed Friday night and was expected to stay off-limits to visitors until Wednesday.

The valley will be open Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will reopen fully Monday at 7 a.m.

The forecast of flooding came after unseasonably warm weather melted record snowfall in the Sierra Nevada mountains of central California. Park officials said visitors should stay cautious.

"Rivers are running very high and are extremely dangerous," they said on social media. "Do not go into or even approach rivers in Yosemite."

First published on April 29, 2023 / 6:21 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.