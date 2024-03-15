Critical food resources "unscathed" after fire, Yolo Food Bank says

WOODLAND — The Yolo Food Bank on Friday said critical food resources and its main building "remained unscathed" after the facility caught fire this week.

The fire caused major damage to the food bank's delivery yard and a Freightliner truck.

The Woodland Fire Department on Thursday said crews arrived to find wooden pallets, plastic crates and other items fully involved in fire. Heavy winds in the area spread the flames to a nearby pile of railroad tires sitting in a field.

No one was injured in the fire.

Food delivery services resumed on Friday, and the food bank said it is still working toward restoring full operations.

After assessing the damage, the food bank said it may need significant replacements that insurance won't cover. The food bank said anyone who wishes to assist financially can donate on its website.