Yolo County traffic stop leads authorities to theft ring and dozens of stolen laptops

WOODLAND - A traffic stop in Woodland led authorities to dozens of stolen laptop computers and an alleged theft ring.

On Sunday morning, police say that a Yolo County sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle for expired registration. During the stop, the deputy found inside the vehicle "a stash" of laptop computers branded to a well-known Bay Area tech company, according to a Yolo County Sheriff's Office statement.

The sheriff's office investigated the origin of the laptops and says it found they had been stolen by a retail-theft ring involving multiple people.

Search warrants were issued in the Woodland area and authorities found more stolen laptops -- 114 in total. Authorities arrested Brandin Miller, 32, Alexandria Bonestele, 32, Jose Tarango, 30, Jamie Gonzales, 64, and Louis Friedrichs, 30, for their suspected roles in the theft.